Man remanded over London acid attack which caused 'life changing' injuries

A man has appeared in court accused of an acid attack which inflicted "life-changing" injuries on two men.

Rahad Hussain, 23, allegedly doused the pair - aged 23 and 24 - with corrosive liquid while they sat in a car in Bethnal Green, east London, on Tuesday July 25.

The victims, Mohammed Afzal Hushain Ahmed and Mohammad Shakwat Hussain, were taken to hospital after flagging down police in Roman Road at around 7pm.

Hussain appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday, charged with two counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a bottle of acid.

He wore a loose-fitting grey T-shirt, and gave his address as Colebert House, Colebert Avenue, Tower Hamlets.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday August 29. He gave no indication of a plea.