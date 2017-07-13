Man pleads not guilty over deadly Times Square crash

A man accused of intentionally mowing down pedestrians on a Times Square pavement, killing a woman and injuring 22 other people, has pleaded not guilty.

Richard Rojas was arraigned on Thursday on murder and attempted murder charges over the incident in New York on May 18.

His lawyer had no comment afterwards.

Police say the US Navy veteran steered his SUV onto the pavement and hit the accelerator.

He told police he had been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogen PCP.

According to prosecutors, Rojas said he wanted to "kill them all".

A survivor's mother sat in the courtroom and cried during the arraignment.

Rojas has several prior criminal cases.

He pleaded guilty shortly before the Times Square crash to harassment in the Bronx after he was accused of pulling a knife on someone.