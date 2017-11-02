Man on terror charges 'is only suspect' over fatal New York cycle path attack

Authorities have not seen evidence that leads them to believe anyone else was involved in a deadly truck attack on a New York cycle path, a New York Police Department official says.

Deputy Commissioner John Miller said on CBS This Morning that Sayfullo Saipov is the only suspect but that could change.

Mr Miller said Saipov was "following Isis instructions" to "yell it out" and spread the terrorist agenda. He said the group suggests leaving leaflets at the scene of terrorist acts.

The 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant has been charged with terrorism and other crimes.

Eight people were killed in the attack on Tuesday near the World Trade Centre.

Saipov's lawyer, David Patton, said he hopes "everyone lets the judicial process play out".

The suspect has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Even as he lay wounded in hospital from police gunfire, Saipov asked to display the Islamic State group's flag in his room and said "he felt good about what he had done," prosecutors said in court papers.

He appeared in the New York federal courthouse in a wheelchair, handcuffed and with his feet shackled. He was ordered to be detained.

His lawyers said they were not seeking bail and Saipov did not enter a plea. A judge set his next court date for November 15.

Mr Patton said outside court: "I promise you that how we treat Saipov in this judicial process will say a lot more about us than it will say about him."

Meanwhile, president Donald Trump tweeted that Saipov should get the death penalty.

Separately, the FBI was questioning a second person from Uzbekistan, 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov.

A law enforcement official said Mr Kadirov was a friend of Saipov's and may not have any role in the case.

Prosecutors said Saipov had 90 videos and 3,800 photos on one of his two mobile phones, many of them Isis-related pieces of propaganda, including images of prisoners being beheaded, shot or run over by a tank.

Saipov left behind knives and a note, in Arabic and English, that included Islamic religious references and said "Islamic Supplication. It will endure," FBI agent Amber Tyree said in court papers.

"It will endure" commonly refers to Isis, Ms Tyree said.

Questioned in his hospital bed, Saipov said he had been inspired by Isis videos and began plotting an attack about a year ago, deciding to use a truck about two months ago, Ms Tyree said.

During the last few weeks, Saipov had searched the internet for information on Halloween in New York City and for truck rentals, the agent said.

Saipov rented a truck on October 22 to practice making turns and he initially hoped to get from the bike path across lower Manhattan to hit more pedestrians on the Brooklyn Bridge, Ms Tyree said.

He even considered displaying Isis flags on the truck during the attack but decided it would draw too much attention, authorities said.

