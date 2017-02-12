Man lowered 80ft to safety in bell tower rescue

A man injured in a fall in Worcester Cathedral's bell tower has been lowered 80ft to safety by a specialist rope rescue unit.

Pictures of the rescue posted on Twitter by fire crews show the injured man being brought to ground level inside the cathedral on Saturday evening.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander Grant Wills tweeted: "In attendance at Worcs Cathedral with @HWFireWorcs @HWFireMalvern for rescue of male from bell tower #notjustfires.

"Technical and challenging job to rescue one male from bell tower, professional crews a credit to the community they serve."