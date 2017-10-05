Man kills himself in freak gun accident as he tries to calm crying child

An American man fatally shot himself when he tried to catch a gun that fell from his holster while he was trying to calm his crying child in the back seat of a car.

Police in Berwick, Pennsylvania said 28-year-old Kenneth Morris reached through the car's rear driver's side door to comfort his son when the .357-calibre gun fell from Mr Morris' shoulder holster.

When Mr Morris tried to grab the falling weapon, he accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting himself in the stomach.

Surveillance video captured the shooting, which happened on Tuesday afternoon in a driveway of a home.

Mr Morris was taken to a hospital, where he later died.