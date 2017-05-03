Man killed climbing on roof of London-bound Eurostar train in Paris

A man has died while trying to climb on the roof of a Eurostar train bound for London, Paris police say.

A police official said the unidentified man was apparently electrocuted by the cables above the train at the Gare du Nord station, Eurostar's terminal in Paris.

The incident briefly disrupted traffic on Eurostar trains under the English Channel.

Police could not confirm news reports that the man was a migrant.

Several migrants have been killed in recent years trying to sneak from France to Britain via the undersea tunnel, notably around the northern city of Calais.

Calais has long been a magnet for migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa trying to reach Britain.

- AP