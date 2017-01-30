Man involved in Brussels bombing charged over Paris terror attacks

A man involved in the Brussels airport bombing last March has now been charged over the Paris terror attacks.

Mohamed Abrini became known as 'the man in the hat' before being arrested by Belgian authorities last year.

It has been revealed this morning he was briefly handed over to French investigators to be questioned over what happened in 2015.

Sky's Europe Correspondent Mark Stone says they knew he had links to Paris: "Two days before the Paris attacks he was caught in CCTV footage with Saleh Abdusalem, one of the Paris attackers.

"More than that though, Saleh Abdusalem and Mohamed Abrini both grew up together in the same suburb of Brussels."