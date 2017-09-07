Man injured in London following power explosion on Oxford Street

A man has been injured by a small power explosion on one of the country's busiest shopping streets, police said.

A section of Oxford Street in central London was cordoned off after the "power network" blast at around 7pm, Scotland Yard said.

Both police and fire crews were sent to the scene, where the man was said to have suffered minor injuries.

Police attending "small power network explosion" on London's Oxford Street https://t.co/rvTqGgslXg pic.twitter.com/4DAQBsv92r — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 7, 2017

Smoke could be seen rising from the busy thoroughfare as concerned shoppers looked on, in footage posted on social media.

Other images showed the pavement apparently blackened by the explosion.