Man in hospital after attacking officer at Notre Dame Cathedral with hammer

A man has been shot and injured by police in Paris after attempting to attack an officer with a hammer near Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Update 4.52pm: It is understood the attacker went after the officer while he was on patrol on the esplanade in front of the cathedral.

The officer then used his weapon to shoot the attacker, who was taken to hospital.

Witnesses described a dramatic police operation in the tourist-filled area.

Lawrence Langner, a 73-year-old American, said he suddenly heard a commotion and two detonations like gunshots.

Journalist David Metreau, who said his office overlooks the square that fronts Notre-Dame, tweeted there were two blasts that sounded like shots. He posted a photo of a body on the ground.

Un homme à terre devant notre-dame (il y a 1/2h). Entre temps il a été évacué pic.twitter.com/amq6ch0raT — David Rahul Métreau (@RahulMetreau) June 6, 2017

Police said the operation was over about an hour after it started.

Police union official Cedric Michel said the attacker was armed with a hammer and targeted a police officer on patrol on the esplanade in front of the cathedral. The attacker was then "neutralised" by police, he added.

Heavy police presence near Notre Dame Cathedral as Paris police warn the public to stay away due to incident https://t.co/hS67w3Dhz4 pic.twitter.com/RkZTTgCVH0 — ABC News (@ABC) June 6, 2017

It is unclear whether the attacker was acting alone.

Police in the city urged people to stay away from the area.

A friend in Paris who live across from Notre Dame just witnessed this incident in Paris including the man who was shot. pic.twitter.com/BF6jbKHdtk — G.K. (@caldouno) June 6, 2017

BBC reports the police intervention comes amid reports of "gunshots and panic" in the area.

🔴Parvis de #NotreDame Intervention en cours des effectifs de police, évitez le secteur — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 6, 2017

Tourists are being kept inside the building.

🔴 EN DIRECT - Le public confiné va être «progressivement autorisé à sortir» #NotreDame >> https://t.co/UqdA2J3eFm pic.twitter.com/6eZS0EE5yU — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) June 6, 2017

Large numbers of police cars sped to the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine.

A witness, told local French media, BFMTV, he could see a “man on the ground who is not moving”.

David Rahul Métreaum said: “There is a group of people from the emergency services around the man on the ground.”