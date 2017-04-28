Man in 20s dies in latest knife attack in London

A man in his 20s has died after he was found with stab wounds in what was the latest in a series of stabbings in London this week.

Police were called at 3.15pm on Friday to reports of an altercation in Peckham Rye, south-east London, Scotland Yard said.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) and officers found a man, believed to be aged in his 20s, with stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at 3.51pm.

Video footage and pictures posted on social media show four police cars and sirens blaring following the incident as people looked on in the aftermath in broad daylight.

One witness, who posted a video, described the scene as "chaos".

Meanwhile, a murder investigation was launched after a man with a fatal stab wound was found on a bus in Marylebone.

Police were called by LAS at around 12.10am on Friday to a 48-year-old man with a stab wound on the Route 189 bus in Gloucester Place near the junction with Dorset Square, north-west London.

On Thursday, police were called just after 1pm to reports of a stabbing at Dulwich Park, south-east London.

A 31-year-old-man was found at the scene with a stab wound to his head, and he was taken to a south London hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, aged in his 20s, about 5ft 10in, and wearing dark clothing.

Police said he made off from the scene on a pedal cycle in the direction of Forest Hill Road.

Also on Thursday, police were called at 6.55pm to Herbert Road, south-east London, to reports of a man stabbed.

Officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds, and he was taken to a south London hospital where his injuries are being treated as life-threatening.

On Sunday, police were called at around 11.20pm to reports of an injured man in Bow Common Lane, east London.

Officers found a 54-year-old man suffering a head injury and a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where his condition is stable, and not life-threatening.

Before going to hospital, the man indicated that another man was seriously injured inside a flat in Bow Common Lane.

Officers found a 60-year-old suffering stab injuries, and they administered first aid until the arrival of the LAS, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.06am on Monday.

He was named as Keith Sinclair from Bow.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old man was arrested at an address in Wandsworth on suspicion of murder following the stabbing of a 17-year-old male in Ingrave Street, south-west London, on Sunday.

Police and the LAS were called to the scene at 1.25am to reports of a disturbance and a male stabbed.

The victim was taken to a south London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2.50am.