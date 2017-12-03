Man hunted after car ploughs into pedestrians in New York
03/12/2017 - 14:27:31
Police are searching for a man who struck at least four people when he drove down a New York City street, killing one and critically injuring three.
A New York Police Department detective said the driver targeted the victims in Queens, but terrorism is not suspected.
He said the man fled after striking them in the early hours of Sunday.
The injured were taken to an area hospital.
Police said there was a dispute before the man drove into the pedestrians.
