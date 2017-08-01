Man ‘hid girlfriend’s body in freezer and lived with impostor’

A man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer while another woman helped him and assumed the dead woman's life by moving into her home, using her credit cards and caring for her dog, a prosecutor in Ohio has said.

The body was found last weekend at a home in Campbell, near Youngstown.

Authorities suspect it is that of a missing woman named Shannon Graves.

They are awaiting official identification and information on the cause of death.

Youngstown prosecutor Dana Lantz said Ms Graves's former boyfriend was living in her apartment with another woman.

Both have been jailed on corpse-abuse charges and had bond set at $1m.

Police allege the man asked a friend to keep the padlocked freezer.

The friend became suspicious, discovered the remains and called authorities.

AP