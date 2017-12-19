Man held over RAF base incident detained under Mental Health Act

A man arrested after a disturbance at an RAF base during which shots were fired by US service personnel has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 44-year-old British man was apprehended at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Monday after a vehicle failed to follow security directions at a checkpoint and drove onto the base.

There was a "short pursuit" and the vehicle was stopped by US security services near to a US plane, an Osprey, Suffolk Police said.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism and the man, who suffered cuts and bruises during the incident, was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and criminal damage.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Police can confirm that a 44-year-old British man arrested in connection with an incident at RAF Mildenhall has been detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act."