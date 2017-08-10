Man held over Paris soldiers attack is Algerian national

The suspect held over an attack on soldiers near Paris is an Algerian man who was legally living in France, according to a police source.

Hamou Benlatreche, 37, was known to French police over minor crimes but has never been convicted in court, the officer told the Associated Press.

French media, who reported the same name, said the suspect was living in the suburb of Bezons, north of Paris, where police searched a building on Wednesday night.

The suspect allegedly rammed his car into a group of soldiers on Wednesday, injuring six of them.

He was arrested by police following a manhunt and was taken to hospital with bullet wounds.