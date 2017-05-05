Man held by counter-terror police at Heathrow on return from Turkey

A man arriving in the UK on a flight from Turkey has been arrested on suspicion of terror-related crime.

The 30-year-old was detained by the Metropolitan Police's counter-terror squad as he stepped off the plane, from Istanbul to Heathrow, on Thursday evening.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the man had been arrested on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts and terrorist training.

The suspect remains in custody at a south London police station, while officers search a property in the east of the capital.