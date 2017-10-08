Man held after crash near London Natural History Museum sparked terror alert released

A man arrested after a minicab crash sparked a terror alert in London's museum district has been released by police.

The 47-year-old driver was one of 11 people hurt when his Toyota Prius mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians near the Natural History Museum yesterday afternoon.

Scotland Yard said the man, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, was released this morning "under investigation".

Police have already said that the incident was not terror-related.

Detective Constable Darren Case, from the roads and transport policing command, said: "Because of where this collision occurred and the number of pedestrians involved, I fully appreciate the concern and alarm this incident caused.

"Inquiries have established that this incident is not terrorist related and I'd like to thank those who came to assist the injured.

"Thankfully there are no serious injuries, with the majority now discharged from hospital.

"We are grateful for the patience of those in and around the area following the disruption caused.

"We would ask anybody who saw what happened, or who have any pictures or moving footage that could help us gain a greater understanding of what happened, to get in touch with us."

People fled for their lives after the incident in South Kensington shortly after 2.20pm.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed a man being restrained on the ground by members of the public in an area popular with families with young children.

Those hurt were mostly suffering from head or leg injuries, the London Ambulance Service said.