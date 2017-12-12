Man flu is real, according to scientists.

A study in the British Medical Journal has found adult men have a higher risk of hospital admission and of influenza associated deaths compared with women in the same age groups.

But Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard from the Royal College of GPs is not convinced.

She said: "Well I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news but man flu isn't a real disease.

"Man flu is just an expression that we use to describe the respiratory infections that we really common at this time of year - they affect women just as much as men."