Man flu is real, according to scientists
12/12/2017 - 07:09:15Back to Health World Home
Man flu is real, according to scientists.
A study in the British Medical Journal has found adult men have a higher risk of hospital admission and of influenza associated deaths compared with women in the same age groups.
But Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard from the Royal College of GPs is not convinced.
She said: "Well I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news but man flu isn't a real disease.
"Man flu is just an expression that we use to describe the respiratory infections that we really common at this time of year - they affect women just as much as men."
Join the conversation - comment here