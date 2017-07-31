Man faces UK court after 14-year-old girl 'raped twice on same night by different men'

A man is due to appear in a British court charged with raping a 14-year-old girl who was attacked twice in the same night.

Khurram Rahi, 27, is accused of assaulting the teenager in a secluded part of Witton station, near Aston Villa's football ground, between 8pm on Tuesday and 2am the following morning.

Shortly afterwards, the girl walked out of the station and flagged down a passing vehicle to ask for help, but was raped a second time after getting into the car with another man.

Rahi, from Smethwick, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today, British Transport Police said. Detectives are still searching for a suspect, described as a thick set Asian man of about 5ft 6in and with large biceps, in connection with the second attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick said: "The second assault happened at approximately 2am close to Witton station.

"The victim flagged down a vehicle for help, a man then raped her."