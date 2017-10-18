Man faces manslaughter charge after woman dies on speedboat date

A man has appeared in a London court charged with manslaughter after a woman he was on a date with was killed in a speedboat incident.

Charlotte Brown, 24, known as Charli, died in hospital after both she and Jack Shepherd, 30, ended up in the River Thames in December 2015.

Police were called to reports of someone in distress near Wandsworth Bridge at around 11.45pm on December 8.

Shepherd, from Bristol, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with manslaughter by gross negligence.

He wore jeans, a white shirt and blazer and spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.

Shepherd has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

He was released on unconditional bail and ordered to appear at the Old Bailey on November 15.

Ms Brown, a business development consultant from London, was described as ''caring and fun-loving'' by her family.

A number of her relatives, including her mother, father and sister, sat in the back of the court during the hearing.