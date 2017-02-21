Man driving butane gas truck at high speed against traffic 'stopped by armed police'

Police in Spain say they have detained a man driving a truck with butane gas tanks at high speed against the flow of traffic on a major route in Barcelona.

Local media are reporting that officers stopped the driver with gunshots.

Aquest és el camió de butà sostret i que ha circulat fugint de la policia i envestint vehicles pic.twitter.com/3BmuyV7DMe — policia.cat (@policiacat) February 21, 2017

A regional police spokeswoman said the truck was travelling on a highway near the city's harbour at around 11am local time.

National television channel TVE said the truck rammed several cars before police fired several shots to stop it.

Les bombones del camió robat les estan traslladant a un altre de Repsol. 2 impactes de bala són visibles al vidre del davant. Via @gr_angela pic.twitter.com/sGmABOTg7P — L'Informatiu (@linformatiu_tve) February 21, 2017

The police spokeswoman would not confirm the gunshots but said the driver was being interrogated.