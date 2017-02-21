Man driving butane gas truck at high speed against traffic 'stopped by armed police'

Police in Spain say they have detained a man driving a truck with butane gas tanks at high speed against the flow of traffic on a major route in Barcelona.

Local media are reporting that officers stopped the driver with gunshots.

A regional police spokeswoman said the truck was travelling on a highway near the city's harbour at around 11am local time.

National television channel TVE said the truck rammed several cars before police fired several shots to stop it.

The police spokeswoman would not confirm the gunshots but said the driver was being interrogated.
