Man dragged from United flight says it was 'more horrifying and harrowing' than fleeing Vietnam

The experience of being physically removed from a United Airlines flight by security staff was worse than fleeing Vietnam following the fall of Saigon in 1975, Mr Dao relayed to his lawyer.

Vietnamese immigrant David Dao, 69 was left with a serious concussion, a broken nose, two missing teeth and other injuries when he was removed from United Flight 3411 at O'Hare International Airport, Chicago on Sunday.

According to his lawyer Thomas A.Demetrio, Mr Dao, who is a doctor in Louisville, will need reconstructive surgery after the incident.

His Lawyer also said Mr Dao is currently at a 'secure location' where he is focusing on his recovery and will speak publicly at some point in the future.

Meanwhile Mr Dao's daughter, Crystal Pepper, has denounced the incident saying it should never happen to any human being, under any circumstances.

Mr Demetrio said his client described the experience as “more horrifying and harrowing than what he experienced leaving Vietnam”

A lawsuit is currently being prepared against the airline and the City of Chicago as the officers involved were employees with the Chicago Department of Aviation.

According to Mr Demetrio, no one from United has reached out to Mr Dao despite CEO Oscar Munoz issuing a public apology on ABC's Good Morning America.