Man dies while attempting 24-hour video game session for charity

Police are investigating the death of a US man who died during the final stretch of a 24-hour video game session he was streaming online to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Brian Vigneault, 35, from Virginia, was reportedly about 22 hours into playing World of Tanks on Twitch.tv when he stood up from his computer early on Sunday to take a smoking break and never returned.

Mr Vigneault was found unresponsive at his Virginia Beach home later that evening and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Tonya Borman said police do not suspect foul play in his death.

Mr Vigneault's Twitch profile says he had raised nearly $11,000 for various charities during his five-year streaming career.

PA