Man dies after being struck by police car on 999 call

A man has died after being struck by a police car on its way to an emergency call in Brighton.

The vehicle collided with the pedestrian on Devonshire Place in Kemptown shortly before 1am on Friday.

The man died at the scene and police said the road had been closed while investigations take place.

Sussex Police said the Independent Police Complaints Commission had been informed "as is usual procedure".

The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

AP