Man dies after being hit by night bus on Oxford Street

A man has died after being hit by a night bus on London's Oxford Street.

The collision happened at the junction with Harewood Place on the busy street at around 2am on Sunday, Scotland Yard said.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended but the pedestrian, in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.04am.

The driver of the route N98 bus stopped at the scene and has not been arrested.

The victim's next of kin have not been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 020 8543 5157.

PA