Man dies after becoming trapped under bus outside Chester Zoo

A man has died after he became trapped under a double-decker bus parked outside Chester Zoo.

The 46-year-old victim from the Wigan area was reportedly carrying out maintenance on the vehicle when the incident happened in the coach park shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday.

In a statement, Cheshire Constabulary said: "Officers attended the scene and found that a man had become trapped under a double-decker bus on the coach car park outside the zoo. The bus is believed to have been stationary and unoccupied at the time the incident occurred.

"North West Ambulance Service attended the incident and sadly the man, a 46-year-old from the Wigan area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently under way and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed."

PA