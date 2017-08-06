Man dead, two missing after boat sinks in English Channel

Update 11.30am: A man's body has been found in the English Channel after a boat sank. Two others are still missing.

Earlier:

Up to three people are thought to be missing and a fourth has been rescued after a boat sank in the English Channel.

A major search including lifeboats from Brighton and Shoreham, and two coastguard helicopters, was launched on Sunday morning after the vessel went down off Shoreham in West Sussex.

Other boats in the area are also helping with the rescue operation, the Shoreham lifeboat said on Twitter.

Our lifeboats and the helicopter joined by vessels in the area are searching for missing crew from a sunken boat off #Shoreham #mayday pic.twitter.com/GFBe4SO80C — Shoreham Lifeboat (@SLifeboatRNLI) August 6, 2017

The rescued man was found in the water by a fishing vessel two miles from the town's harbour at around 5.50am, the UK Coastguard said.

Andy Jenkins, controller with the UK Coastguard, said: "The information we have received says there are potentially three others who are in the water. We are carrying out an extensive search for them."