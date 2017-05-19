Man charged with murder after car mows down pedestrians in Time Square

A man accused of steering his car on to one of the busiest pavements in the US and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

New York Police Department said 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, was charged with second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police said he drove his car for three blocks in Times Square, hitting nearly two dozen people, before steel security barriers finally stopped him.

An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan was killed and her 13-year-old sister was among the 22 injured, four of them critically.

Officials said Rojas served in the US Navy but was discharged after disciplinary problems.