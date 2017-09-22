Man charged with attempted murder in relation to Parsons Green incident

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and possessing explosives over the Parsons Green Tube terrorist attack.

Ahmed Hassan, of Sunbury, in Surrey, is accused of attempting to murder people travelling on a District Line train in last Friday's bombing, Scotland Yard said.

He also face a charge of using a chemical compound known as TATP to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court this afternoon.