Man charged with 'attempted murder in a terror context' over Antwerp car incident

Belgian authorities have charged a man with terror offences after a car was driven at high speed through a busy shopping area in Antwerp.

The federal prosecutor's office said a 39-year-old Frenchman, Mohamed R, was charged with "attempted murder in a terror context", and infractions against gun laws.

The car was driven through the busy Meir shopping road on Thursday, but no one was injured.

Mohamed R was arrested at the port docks.

In the car, authorities found knives, a shotgun and a fuel can containing an unknown liquid.

An official at the prosecutor's office said the suspect was "under the influence" but refused to say whether it was drugs or alcohol.

Authorities immediately raised security in the centre of Antwerp.