Man charged over malware attacks on Skype and Google

A 21-year-old man has been charged with 11 cyber crime offences, including infecting and controlling 9,000 computers to attack Skype and Google, police said.

West Midlands Police said Alex Bessell, of Liverpool, is alleged to have created and sold malware, earning more than $700,000 (€600,000).

Bessell faces charges including gaining unauthorised access to computers, impairing the operation of computers, making and supplying malware, money laundering and making false statements to Companies House.

He is set to appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Monday.