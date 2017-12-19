Man charged over alleged racist attack on footballer Raheem Sterling

A man has been charged with an alleged racist attack on Manchester City and England footballer Raheem Sterling.

Sterling, 23, was reportedly kicked and racially abused as he arrived at City’s Etihad complex before Saturday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Greater Manchester Police said Karl Anderson, 29, of Woodward Street, Manchester, had been charged with racially aggravated common assault.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Kick It Out, football’s equality body, said it had been in touch with Sterling to offer him support.