Man avoids jail term over revenge porn internet posts

A revenge pornography offender who posted a series of "vile, aggressive" lewd comments on an X-rated website next to pictures of women he knew has been spared jail.

Unemployed Oliver Whiting, 37, took innocent pictures from two victims' social media accounts and placed them on a pornographic site for trolls to leave explicit messages and images.

Next to a picture of one woman he knew, former restaurant manager Whiting described her as a "cock-tease", a "slag" and a "whore".

The photograph he uploaded on to the pornographic site featured the woman's young child, Hastings Magistrates' Court in East Sussex heard.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Green said the victim was left "distressed" at being unable to get the US-based website to remove the image, and it still remains on there.

In a statement, the victim added: "I felt alone and that no-one would help me."

Ms Green said Whiting, known as Olly, also left a second young woman he knew "physically sick" and "shocked" after she discovered he posted a picture of her next to offensive comments he had written.

Whiting, of Langdale Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to 11 offences of making offensive postings, contrary to Section 127 (1) of the Communications Act 2003. Six offences related to one victim, and five to the other.

Sentencing him on Tuesday, district judge Teresa Szagun imposed a six-month jail term, suspended for two years, and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, take part in a sex offenders' programme and banned him from using social media sites, as well as imposing a restraining order.

Ms Szagun told Whiting: "What you used those photographs for defies belief.

"You uploaded them to a website that encourages other men to masturbate then capture that activity and upload those photographs on that site.

"The accompanying comments that you posted were vile, aggressive sexual fantasies. The impact to the victims has been far-reaching, ranging understandably from fear, disgust and extreme humiliation."

Whiting was also told to pay costs and a victim surcharge, totalling £200.

In mitigation, Noelle Magennis, defending, said Whiting began drinking excessively after quitting his managerial job at a restaurant due to stress, adding: "He needs help."

She said he has contemplated suicide, been disowned by friends, been unable to get another job and had a breakdown.

Ms Magennis said: "When he was arrested his opening words were, 'I'm so sorry' and he reiterates that today."

Outside court, one of his victims said: "He's not a man."

Relatives of some of the victims criticised the treatment given to Whiting as he left court under police escort.

As officers ushered him outside the court grounds, Whiting shielded himself from cameras beneath a hooded top.

The mother of one victim said: "I think it's disgusting he's been protected. No-one has protected the victims."

Whiting was charged after previously being cautioned for similar offences involving four women, prompting sharp public criticism.

Police looked into Whiting further following media coverage relating to his caution.

Ms Magennis said Whiting had shown "genuine heartfelt remorse", been the subject of a "public witch-hunt" and had contacted the website to try to get the images removed.

After Whiting had entered his guilty pleas, Sussex Police said the case highlighted the need for society and police to understand the impact such crimes had on victims.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nick May said: "I pay tribute to the women who involved the media after the police had originally cautioned Whiting for offences.

"Whilst it was not always comfortable for us, they did highlight the need for society and police to understand the impact that such incidents can have on the victims."