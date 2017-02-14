Man arrested in UK after armed siege at house caught on video by neighbour

A man has been arrested following an armed stand-off in a residential street following reports that a woman was being held.

The siege in Spalton Road in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was captured on video by a neighbour and the footage has been shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 60,000 times.

In the footage, armed police can be heard shouting in the terraced street for the man inside the house to come out.

One officer shouts: "You there, come to the door.

"I want you to come to the front door with your arms up and you will come to no harm.

"If you don’t do what we say, we are armed police officers and we will respond to whatever you do.

"So don’t do anything silly. Do you understand?"

The officer adds: "If you make any attempt to endanger life, we will shoot to stop you."

The man inside responds: "OK."

Some time later, the officers smash in the front door and a woman is encouraged to come out before she is led away.

About 20 minutes later, a man is brought out in handcuffs by an officer wearing full protective body armour and handed over to uniformed police before he is driven away.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended a property on Spalton Road in the Parkgate area of Rotherham at around 7pm last night (Monday) following reports a woman was injured and being held against her will at the address.

"Police negotiators were also in attendance and the 42-year-old woman exited the property at approximately 8.30pm with injuries to her hands.

"A 42-year-old man was arrested shortly before 9pm on suspicion of assault and false imprisonment and is currently in police custody."