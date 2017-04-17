Man arrested in St Petersburg subway bombing probe

A suspected organiser of the St Petersburg subway suicide bombing that killed 14 passengers has been arrested.

Russia's Federal Security Service said the suspect was arrested in Odintsovo, a city just outside Moscow. It said the suspect was armed with a pistol and is of central Asian origin.

The bomber in the April 3 blast was from Kyrgyzstan. The impoverished, predominantly Muslim countries in central Asia are seen as fertile ground for Islamic extremists and thousands of their citizens are believed to have joined the Islamic State group.

The FSB said the man arrested on Monday is believed to have helped prepare the suicide bomber.

At least eight other people have been arrested in connection with the bombing.