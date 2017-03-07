Man arrested in ‘rape’ investigation after woman and toddler forced into car

A man in the UK has been arrested after a woman walking with her toddler at the seaside said they were bundled into a car and that she was raped, police have said.

The 31-year-old local man was arrested following the reported attack in Redcar on Friday, Cleveland Police said.

There were two men in the car and the victim said she was raped by both of them.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.

The detective leading the investigation said that the woman screamed for help as she was driven off from the promenade with her child.

Speaking on Monday, Detective Chief Inspector Steve Young said there would have been people walking their dogs close by on the beach when the woman in her thirties was abducted.

Her ordeal lasted for up to seven hours from early lunchtime until the evening when she was able to get away with her child, who was said to be unharmed.

Before the arrest, police issued two descriptions of the men they wanted to trace.

The first suspect, who was driving, is white, in his late twenties or early thirties, around 5ft 7in to 5ft 10in, with short, brown hair and of large build, with the word "love" tattooed across his knuckles.

The second suspect, who was the passenger in the car, is described as a white male, aged in his early twenties, around 5ft 5in to 5ft 6in, of medium build, clean shaven and with brown hair. He had a local accent.