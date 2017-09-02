Man arrested following crossbow incident at the Oval

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in the UK after a crossbow bolt was fired on to the pitch at the Oval cricket ground.

Play was abandoned and fans were evacuated during a match on Thursday after an arrow landed in the grounds in Kennington, south London.

The Metropolitan Police said they have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

He has been released on bail to a date in late September.

Officers continued to appeal for any witnesses to come forward, including video footage.

Detective Constable Dominic Landragin, of Lambeth CID, said: "There were significant crowds watching the match and it is likely that a number of those present will have footage of the incident that could assist in our investigation.

"Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and well-being of the spectators or the players. It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible."

Play was abandoned in the County Championship clash between Surrey and Middlesex at around 4.20pm.

One witness described seeing players and umpires running off the field before fans were told to move inside, and pictures on social media appeared to show armed police on the scene.

Scotland Yard said the 1,068 spectators were evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.

Umpire Paul Baldwin was pictured holding the pink-coloured bolt, with red and yellow fletching.