Man arrested after shouting 'kill May' at British Prime Minister at campaign event

A man has been arrested after protesting against fox hunting as Theresa May arrived at a campaign event in Wrexham.

When the British Prime Minister drove up to the community centre, he played a hunting bugle and shouted "save our wildlife, kill May".

As the protester, who said his name was Connor, continued to demonstrate police grabbed him.

Connor continued to shout as officers carried him away to nearby police vans.

"This is the fascist state that we are living in under Theresa May's regime," he yelled.

He said he was protesting about the repeal of the foxhunting Act, fracking, austerity, "the lot".

A man is arrested after protesting against fox hunting as Theresa May arrives at the Welsh Conservative manifesto launch today.

"I've not done nothing wrong," he added.

Another demonstrator told police that Connor, who appeared to have a Merseyside accent, had "done nothing wrong" and described their response as a "farce".

Asked if he was under arrest, an officer said: "Yes, he's under arrest."

Pressed on what charge, he replied: "Breach of the peace."