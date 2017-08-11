Man arrested after driving up to police station with dead body beside him

A man has been charged with murder after pulling up outside a police station with a body in the car.

Sukhwinder Singh, 40, of MacDonalds Close, Tividale, will appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court on Saturday accused of killing another man.

West Midlands Police said a BMW parked up outside West Bromwich police station at about 10.20am on Thursday.

On the front passenger seat was the body of a man.

The driver was arrested and the station's front office closed, as part of the scene cordon.

West Midlands Police said formal identification of the victim and a post-mortem examination is yet to take place.