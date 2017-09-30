Man arrested after 14-year-old boy stabbed in attempted murder in Birmingham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a teenager who suffered multiple stab wounds in a street attack.

The 29-year-old was detained by West Midlands Police after the victim, aged 14, was stabbed near a mosque in Herbert Road, Small Heath, Birmingham at about 1am on Saturday.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough from the complex crime investigation team at Bournville Lane police station said: "Our investigation is progressing quickly but it is still in the early stages.

"We do not believe (the incident) to be terror-related. The motivation for the attack is not yet known - we are keeping an open mind as to whether it could be racially or religiously motivated.

"We are working closely with local communities and have increased our local police presence in the area to provide reassurance and be on hand to answer any questions or concerns that people may have.

"It is tragic event which has left a young boy in hospital fighting for his life. We've spoken to a number of witnesses but would continue to urge anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has any other information which may help our investigation to contact me or my team on 101 or to call Crimestoppers as soon as possible."