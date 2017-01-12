Man and woman charged on suspicion of providing fake documents to Paris attacker
A man and a woman have been charged on suspicion of providing fake documents to Paris attacker Khalid El Bakraoui.
The suspects, named as Farid K and Meryem E.B, were both arrested after a house raid in Brussels according to the federal prosecutor's office.
Farid K, who was also charged with "participation to the activities of a terrorist group", has been remanded in custody.
Meanwhile, Meryem E.B was released "under strict conditions", the prosecutor said.
