Man and girl injured in bear attack in central Romania

Two people have been taken to hospital after they were attacked by a brown bear in central Romania.

A 39-year-old man was scratched all over his body and a 14-year-old girl was bitten and scratched during the attack early this morning in the mountainous city of Fagaras, a spokesman for Romania's emergency services said.

They were both treated at the municipal hospital.

The spokesman said the bear had left the forest and had come to the city in search of food. The animal ran off, frightened by the screams.

He said there were occasional attacks on humans in the Brasov area, home to many of Romania's bears.

Romania has between 5,000 and 6,000 wild bears.