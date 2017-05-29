Man accused of killing eight people told police he wasn't 'fit to live'

A man who is accused of killing eight people in Mississippi apparently told police he wasn't 'fit to live' as he was arrested.

The murders took place in three separate locations on Saturday night, before 35-year old Willie Corey Godbolt was detained.

Two boys and a deputy sheriff are thought to be among the victims.

Godbolt told a local newspaper reporter he didn't mean to kill the sheriff.

"My pain wasn't designed for him, he was just there.

"We was talking about me taking my children off social... they called the police," he said.