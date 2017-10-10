Man accused of infecting lovers with HIV told one 'I got you', court hears

A hairdresser accused of deliberately infecting his lovers with HIV told one of them "I got you" after they had sex, a court has heard.

Daryll Rowe, 26, allegedly bombarded his second victim with messages and calls after they met up and slept together through gay dating app Grindr.

During one call the defendant said to the complainant, "I ripped the condom. Burn. I got you", the jury at Lewes Crown Court was told.

Rowe is accused of demanding unprotected sex with his partners, claiming to be free of the virus, or of tampering with the condom when they insisted he used one.

He later sent them text messages telling them he was HIV positive and they could be at risk, the court has heard.

Rowe, who is originally from Edinburgh, denies infecting four men with the virus and attempting to infect a further six between October 2015 and December 2016.

The second complainant, an American, told how the pair exchanged explicit images on Grindr on November 13 2015, as he gave evidence from behind a screen.

Rowe told him he wanted "bareback sex" - intercourse without a condom - but the complainant said "that's not what I do", the court heard.

When they later met at the complainant's home, Rowe tried to penetrate him while not wearing a condom and he was forced to push him off and make him put one on.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC said: "You told the police that he said, 'Come on, come on, I'm fine, you know you want it'."

The complainant replied: "Yes he did."

Ms Carberry said: "And what did you take 'I'm fine' to mean?"

He said: "That he was clean. That he had no diseases."

Following their encounter, the complainant said he blocked Rowe on messaging platforms after he sent him a stream of aggressive messages.

But on November 17 Rowe began repeatedly calling him, the court heard.

He allegedly told the complainant: "You think you can block me" and "I ripped the condom. Burn. I got you".

Giving evidence, the alleged victim said: "I basically said to him 'Why would you say something like that?'

"That's a really crazy thing to say to somebody, and then I just got worried so I wanted to listen to what he had to say and that was it. It was just panic. Worry."

Asked about the tone of Rowe's voice, he said: "He was kind of laughing."

He said he did not initially believe Rowe, but a few months later became unwell and tested positive for HIV.

The court has previously heard that Rowe's first alleged victim received a message which read: "Maybe you have the fever. I came inside you and I have HIV LOL. Oops!"

The defendant was living and working in the Brighton area at the time of the first eight alleged offences, before fleeing to the North East while he was under investigation, where he is accused of trying to infect two more men.

Rowe was diagnosed with HIV in April 2015 while he was still living in Edinburgh after a sexual health clinic contacted him to tell him a former partner was infected, the court has heard.

Doctors found he was "coping well" with the diagnosis but were worried when he refused antiretroviral drugs to slow development of the virus and make him less contagious.

The court has heard that the four men Rowe is accused of infecting with HIV had very similar strains to the defendant, making it highly likely he was the source of the virus.

Rowe was "determined" not to use condoms but "adamant" he was completely free of infection when he engaged in sex with the third complainant, the jury heard.

The alleged victim also came to know Rowe on Grindr, where they talked for several weeks before agreeing to meet on December 1 2015.

He said he had "trusted" the defendant when he was told he was "clean" and the pair had unprotected sex.

In a police interview played to court, he said: "We had a discussion, if we were to have sex would there be protection and anything else.

"He seemed quite determined that he wasn't a fan of condoms and he did not like wearing protection."

He added: "I didn't feel at the time that there was any particular risk and he seemed quite adamant and determined that he was tested and he was completely clean."

Giving evidence from behind a screen in court, he said Rowe had "never disclosed" he had any sexually-transmitted infections.

He said he had initially questioned why he would not wear a condom but agreed to have unprotected sex, adding: "I did not oppose it after I had checked that he was clean and I trusted the fact that he was."

The complainant, who tested positive for HIV in February last year, said in his police interview of May last year there was "social stigma" around those with the infection.

He said he felt a "general feeling of shame" and worried about being able to have long-term relationships in the future.

He added: "As of yet I have not been able to tell anyone including my family about my diagnosis and to be honest I'm not sure I could."

A few days after they had sex, the court heard that Rowe sent a message to the complainant telling him he was not interested in him and blocked his number.

The trial, which is expected to last six weeks, will continue on Wednesday at 10.30am.