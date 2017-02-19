Malaysia hunts suspects over Kim Jong Nam's death

Four more North Korean suspects are being hunted by Malaysia's police in the probe into the suspected assassination of Kim Jong Nam.

Malaysia's deputy national police chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim identified all four at a news conference on Sunday and said they left the country the same day the North Korean leader's brother died after being attacked at the airport.

He also identified a fifth person of interest and showed photographs of two more North Koreans who were not identified by name but are also wanted by the government in connection with Kim Jong Nam's death.

Four people have been arrested, including two women, a boyfriend of one of them and a North Korean man.

Kim Jong Nam, 46, was the exiled half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

AP