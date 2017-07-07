Malala wants people to join her in the fight for girls’ education

Equality and education campaigner Malala Yousafzai has taken to her personal Twitter account for the first time, asking people to join in her fight for girls’ rights.

The 19-year-old has long been an advocate for women’s education – but at a personal cost. In 2012, at the age of 15, she was shot in the head by Taliban militants in Pakistan for her views.

In a string of messages, the teenage Nobel Prize winner explained she was tweeting on a “bittersweet day”.

While she has now finished secondary school she knows that other girls won’t have the opportunities she has been afforded.

Today is my last day of school and my first day on @Twitter [THREAD] — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me. I'm excited about my future, but... 2/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

....I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education. 3/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Next week, I will be back on my #GirlPowerTrip to meet girls in Middle East, Africa & Latin America. 4/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Each girl’s story is unique — and girls' voices are our most powerful weapons in the fight for education and equality. 5/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

On and off Twitter, I'm fighting for girls — will you join me?​✋🏾 6/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Malala, who will receive her A-level results this summer, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 alongside Kailash Satyarthi.

She was made a UN Messenger of Peace earlier this year.