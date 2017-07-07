Malala wants people to join her in the fight for girls’ education

Equality and education campaigner Malala Yousafzai has taken to her personal Twitter account for the first time, asking people to join in her fight for girls’ rights.

The 19-year-old has long been an advocate for women’s education – but at a personal cost. In 2012, at the age of 15, she was shot in the head by Taliban militants in Pakistan for her views.

In a string of messages, the teenage Nobel Prize winner explained she was tweeting on a “bittersweet day”.

While she has now finished secondary school she knows that other girls won’t have the opportunities she has been afforded.

Malala, who will receive her A-level results this summer, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 alongside Kailash Satyarthi.

She was made a UN Messenger of Peace earlier this year.
