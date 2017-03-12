Malala has recieved an offer to study at a UK university and people couldn’t be happier for her

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has received an offer to study at a UK university, she has told an education conference.

The 19-year-old student, who is currently preparing for her A-Levels, told the auditorium she had received an offer – conditional of achieving three As – to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE).

Malala, who narrowly avoided death in 2012 after being shot by the Pakistani Taliban for her outspoken campaigning over girls’ rights to an education, kept quiet on where the offer had come from.

Giving the final speech at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) conference, she said: “I have received a conditional offer which is three As, so I need to get the three As, that’s what my focus is right now, and I hope to continue my work and also continue my studies.

The achievement of an offer at university was met with praise online.

Malala will continue to work for her charity, the Malala Fund, adding: “My goal is to make sure every child, a girl and a boy, they get the opportunity to go to school.”