Major parties suspend General Election campaigning after London terror attack

The major political parties have suspended national election campaigning after the London Bridge terror attack, as Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting of the UK Government's emergency Cobra committee.

After consultation between the parties, national activities were put on hold until Sunday evening at least, with the position set to be reviewed later in the day.

But Ukip broke with the other parties by refusing to suspend its General Election campaign, with leader Paul Nuttall warning that stalling the democratic process could lead to more attacks.

Meanwhile Cabinet minister David Davis played down suggestions that the June 8 poll could be delayed in response to the second terror attack of the campaign period, saying he did not believe it would be legally possible.

The Union flag was flying at half mast over Downing Street as ministers and security chiefs gathered for the Cobra meeting, at which they were expected to hear an expert assessment of whether the UK's terror threat level should be returned to "critical" - meaning further attacks could be imminent.

Also present at the meeting were Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, along with representatives of police and security and intelligence agencies.

PA