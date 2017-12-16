Major Hollywood players start commission for sexual misconduct

Hollywood executives and other major players in entertainment have established a commission to be chaired by Anita Hill that intends to combat sexual misconduct and inequality across the industry.

A statement yesterday announced the founding of the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace.

Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall attending the european premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi held at The Royal Albert Hall, London. Pic: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

The group grew out of a meeting called by Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy and several other prominent women in the industry.

The chief executives of nearly every major Hollywood studio, TV network and record label attended the meeting and agreed to found and fund the group.

Kennedy said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and entertainers’ unions have also signed on.

The group chose as its chair Hill, who brought the concept of sexual harassment to national consciousness in 1991 when she testified during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas.

AP