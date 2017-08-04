Major fire breaks out in one of Dubai's tallest buildings

Back to World Home

A major fire has broken out in one of Dubai's tallest buildings.

Video footage from the scene shows flames shooting up one side of the 79-storey Torch Tower.

Authorities in Dubai say residents have all been evacuated from the exclusive apartment block.
KEYWORDS: Dubai, fire

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World