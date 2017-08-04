Major fire breaks out in one of Dubai's tallest buildings
A major fire has broken out in one of Dubai's tallest buildings.
Video footage from the scene shows flames shooting up one side of the 79-storey Torch Tower.
Authorities in Dubai say residents have all been evacuated from the exclusive apartment block.
A huge fire has broken out at Dubai's Torch tower, one of the tallest buildings in the world pic.twitter.com/zuc0eZ3RWO— ITV News (@itvnews) August 3, 2017
