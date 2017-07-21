Magnitude 6.7 earthquake rocks Turkey and Greek Islands

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake has struck south of the Turkish city of Bodrum, rattling the country's coast and nearby Greek islands.

There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a depth of 6.2 miles and was 6 miles south of Bodrum. It was 10 miles south of Kos, Greece.

Greece and Turkey lie in an especially earthquake-prone zone and have felt several tremors in recent weeks.

Turkey's disaster and emergency management service in the Aegean Sea said an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred and was felt in Mugla and its surrounding areas, causing a brief panic.